Be prepared for the work ahead…keep safe

Wet weather is continuing to halt progress in tillage fields and farmers are facing into a busy period. Keeping safe should be at the top of everyone’s minds going into this time.

As farmers eagerly await the drier weather there are a few things that can be done to prepare for this time. Planning ahead is essential.

Order seed and fertiliser

Have your seed and fertiliser in the yard and ready to go for when the weather does pick up.

Delivery trucks will be busy when the rain stops and pressure will be on to get supplies out to farmers. Having inputs in the yard now can avoid a lot of stress.

In addition, seed rates and fertiliser rates can all be worked out in advance to make life a bit easier at sowing time.

Making a plan of work in order of urgency can also be a help as jobs won’t get missed.

Do any wearing parts need to be changed?

Many will have been busy over the winter changing parts and carrying out machinery maintenance.

If you haven’t, do a check on any wearing parts or problem spots on machinery.

Check PTO guards

Ensure that all PTOs are covered and that the cover is not broken. It is important to make sure that chains are attached to the guard.

Have you a stock of personal protective equipment?

Before the season starts, do a stock take of personal protective equipment (PPE) and purchase anything that may be running low like gloves for example. The dates on filters for masks should also be checked.

Carry out a farm walk

Walk around the farmyard or better still get someone else to walk around it and point out dangers and trip hazards.

Someone else may point out something obvious that you walk by everyday, but could be a potential danger. You can return the favour on their farm.

The Health and Safety Authority’s (HSA’s) Farm Safety Code of Practice and Risk Assessment Document is a very useful document for this job and should be filled out on all farms.

Most importantly, make an action list on the walk and work on completing jobs from the action list.

The Risk Assessment Document is available here