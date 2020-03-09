Covid-19: IFA meetings ‘to proceed as scheduled’ following stakeholder forum

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has announced that it will proceed with its meetings as scheduled, following meetings with Government officials on the matter.

The IFA is part of the Government’s Covid-19 Stakeholder Forum, which gives regular updates on the impact of the coronavirus.

An IFA representative attended two of the stakeholder briefings along with other representation bodies, associations and charities.

According to the IFA, the Taoiseach chaired one of the meetings, which took place on Friday, March 3.

Taking advice from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), an IFA spokesperson said:

“In keeping with that advice, our meetings are currently proceeding as scheduled, taking on board the relevant HSE advice.

“Like all families, farm families are very concerned about the virus.

There is an additional concern about the potential impact the virus would have at farm level should a farmer be missing from the farm for any period due to illness.

“It is extremely important that appropriate measures are put in place, and adhered to, but it is important that measures are proportionate and are based on advice from health professionals,” the IFA spokesperson said.

HSE mass gathering guidelines include notes to: ensure there are sufficient hygiene facilities available; ensure there are supplies to enable the regular cleaning of surfaces; and to advise potential attendees and staff not to attend the event if unwell.