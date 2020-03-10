Suckler clearance sale at Ballyjamesduff Mart today

A special suckler sale is set to take place today, Tuesday, March 10, at Ballyjamesduff Co Operative Livestock Mart.

The clearance sale will include a total of 20 suckler cows scanned in calf to pedigree Charolais bull.

Also entered on the day is three continental heifers in calf to a pedigree Limousine bull and six continental cows scanned in calf to a pedigree Charolais bull.

Also on offer at the sale today is a 16-month old fertility-tested Charolais bull with CF52 breeding, a young easy-calving pedigree Limousine bull and two pedigree Charolais five-star bulls.

Separately, the mart will host a dairy sale next Tuesday, March 24, and the next machinery show will be held on Saturday, March 28 and all relevant entries are invited.

Advertisement

No evidence of collusion in beef sector

Jim Power – one of the country’s foremost economists – is of the view that “no evidence of collusion” exists within the Irish beef industry.

Power has come to this conclusion following his 13-month independent assessment of the sector – from primary producer, to processor, to retailer – for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

But in order to categorically set the record straight on long-running allegations that collusion is prevalent in the sector, Power says the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) must urgently launch a full-scale investigation of the sector – a capability he did not possess during the conduction of his highly-anticipated 146-page report, published last week.

Sitting down with AgriLand in Terenure, Co. Dublin, the former chief economist with Bank of Ireland – who also worked as treasury economist with AIB Group and Friends First Group – explains how he arrived at this position; while also outlining incremental gains that the country’s troubled beef industry must target over the next two years.

Otherwise, he says the consequences will have “horrendous” implications for rural economies and will “exacerbate rural decay” from an environmental perspective.