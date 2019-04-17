Department clamps down on farmers with 116 missing cattle

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has begun prosecuting two farmers for a range of record-keeping offences following the identification of more than 100 missing cattle.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department confirmed that officials identified approximately 116 missing cattle.

The farmers in question were brought before a court in Killarney, Co. Kerry, to face charges relating to the matter, brought forward by the department.

The offences for which the department prosecuted the farmers are as follows:
  • Taking possession of a bovine which was not accompanied by a passport;
  • Failure to make herd register available for inspection (multiple counts);
  • Failure to produce bovine passports (multiple counts);
  • Failure to provide information on the location of cattle (multiple counts);
  • Failure to produce cattle for inspection (multiple counts);
  • Failure to notify the birth of a bovine within seven days of tagging the bovine;
  • Failure to maintain a herd register;
  • Included in the notification of the birth of a bovine a false date of birth; and
  • Failure to furnish all information regarding the sale, supply or disposal of bovines (multiple counts).

The representative added that the department “will take corrective action for non-compliance and breaches of legislation, as evidenced in this case”.

The judge adjourned sentencing until June 18, 2019.

