Man killed following incident on Waterford farm
A man in his 70s has died following an accident on his farm in Co. Waterford. The incident occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday, April 17.
According to a Garda spokesperson, the man suffered fatal injuries when emptying a septic tank on the farm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where there was a post-mortem carried out.
The Health and Safety Authority attended the scene and will conduct an investigation on the incident.
Tractor collision
In a separate incident, late last month, a man was seriously injured in a road collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle, Gardaí previously confirmed.
The incident happened on the R515 road just outside Kilmallock on the road to Charleville at approximately 5:00pm on Thursday evening, March 28, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.
The motorcyclist was taken to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the tractor, believed to be aged in his late teens, was uninjured in the incident.
The road was closed for a time for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.