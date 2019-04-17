Man killed following incident on Waterford farm

A man in his 70s has died following an accident on his farm in Co. Waterford. The incident occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday, April 17.

According to a Garda spokesperson, the man suffered fatal injuries when emptying a septic tank on the farm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where there was a post-mortem carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority attended the scene and will conduct an investigation on the incident.

Tractor collision

In a separate incident, late last month, a man was seriously injured in a road collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle, Gardaí previously confirmed.

The incident happened on the R515 road just outside Kilmallock on the road to Charleville at approximately 5:00pm on Thursday evening, March 28, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.

A motorcyclist who was said to be aged in his early 30s was seriously injured when his bike collided with a tractor.

The motorcyclist was taken to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the tractor, believed to be aged in his late teens, was uninjured in the incident.