Investigations launched into spate of tractor and van thefts

Police are investigating the theft of a number of vehicles overnight last night, Monday, April 15, from Co. Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

A red Massey Ferguson was taken from a property on Dundrum Road at around 3:30am while a trailer worth several thousand pounds was stolen from outside a house on Keady Road in Tassagh at around 4:00am.

A Volkswagen van was also stolen from outside a property on the Newtownhamilton Road.

Enquiries are at an early stage; however, police are investigating a possible link between the thefts, according to a PSNI spokesperson.

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101.

Meanwhile, the PSNI is also seeking information in relation to a JCB stolen over the weekend.

Taking to social media on Saturday, April 13, PSNI Armagh issued a statement saying: “Folks be on the look out for a stolen JCB TM300 telehandler.”

The machine was stolen some time between 4:00pm on Friday evening and 8:30am Saturday morning from a premises on Ballynafern Road, Armagh, according to the police force.

“Any sightings of similar machinery on the move overnight, phone us immediately.

“If you see one parked up somewhere that raises suspicion, get in touch. The incident number is 285 of 13/04/19,” the statement said.

“Police are making a further appeal regarding this post. A rather run-down looking black Mercedes estate was seen in the area around the time the telehandler was taken.

In order to rule it out of our enquiries, we would like owner to contact us or anyone with information on this vehicle to get in touch.