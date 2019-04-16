GDT hits 10 increases on the bounce following marginal rise
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has increased its rising trend to 10 consecutive increases following a marginal rise in the latest auction today, Tuesday, April 16.
Lasting two hours and eight minutes, today’s tender – event 234 – saw 155 bidders contest across 15 rounds, with 94 landing successful bids – with the end result seeing the overall price index rise by 0.5%.
A total of 16,166MT of product was sold at today’s event.
- AMF index up 4.2%, average price US$6,126/MT;
- Butter index up 3.5%, average price US$5,544/MT;
- BMP not offered;
- Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,319/MT;
- LAC index down 3.4%, average price US$912/MT;
- RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,460/MT;
- SMP index up 0.2%, average price US$2,462/MT;
- SWP index not available, average price not available;
- WMP index down 0.7%, average price US$3,269/MT.
Among the big movers and shakers on the day, anhydrous milk fat (AMF) rose by 4.2% in index; butter also performed strongly, seeing a 3.5% index boost, with cheddar also seeing a slight increase of 1.4%.
On the flip side, lactose (LAC) fell by 3.4% in index, with rennet casein (RenCas) and whole milk powder (WMP) also experiencing drops of 2.4% and 0.7% respectively.
Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered at today’s event, while once again an index sweet whey powder was not available.