GDT hits 10 increases on the bounce following marginal rise

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has increased its rising trend to 10 consecutive increases following a marginal rise in the latest auction today, Tuesday, April 16.

Lasting two hours and eight minutes, today’s tender – event 234 – saw 155 bidders contest across 15 rounds, with 94 landing successful bids – with the end result seeing the overall price index rise by 0.5%.

A total of 16,166MT of product was sold at today’s event.

Advertisement AMF index up 4.2%, average price US$6,126/MT;

Butter index up 3.5%, average price US$5,544/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,319/MT;

LAC index down 3.4%, average price US$912/MT;

RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,460/MT;

SMP index up 0.2%, average price US$2,462/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.7%, average price US$3,269/MT. Key Results:

Among the big movers and shakers on the day, anhydrous milk fat (AMF) rose by 4.2% in index; butter also performed strongly, seeing a 3.5% index boost, with cheddar also seeing a slight increase of 1.4%.

On the flip side, lactose (LAC) fell by 3.4% in index, with rennet casein (RenCas) and whole milk powder (WMP) also experiencing drops of 2.4% and 0.7% respectively.