The current and final tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is coming to an end.

The closing date for lodging applications under tranche 28 is Friday week, December 16.

To date, total expenditure under the seven measures of TAMS II has reached in excess of €385 million. TAMS II payments are averaging €1.4 million paid on a weekly basis.

Tranche 27 of TAMS closed on September 23 with 1,766 applications received, which are currently being considered and processed for approval.

Advertisement

TAMS II applications

No applications were rolled over into tranche 28 the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed to Agriland.

Applications received under this tranche (tranche 28) will be considered when the tranche closes.

TAMS II applications will not be considered under the new upcoming On-Farm Capital Investment Scheme (OFCIS) as they are separate schemes, the DAFM said.

OFCIS

In relation to upcoming OFCIS, changes to the support for capital investments are subject to a Rural Development Plan (RDP) amendment and commission approval.

Advertisement

These proposed changes were formally submitted to the European Commission for approval on October 25, 2022.

The terms and conditions of the scheme and the investment list for grant-aided items are currently being finalised. All reference cost for new and existing investments are also being reviewed.

Once the RDP amendment is approved by the commission grant rates, the DAFM said that investment lists and terms and conditions relating to schemes can be finalised and published.