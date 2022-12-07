The Irish Angus Cattle Society’s Elite Show and Sale will take place on Saturday (December, 10) at the Showgrounds, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

The society has said the sale will feature some of “Ireland’s top new and old Angus livestock genetics”.

Showing of livestock will commence at 9:00am on Saturday and the sale will begin at approximately 12:00pm.

A total of 111 pre-sale inspected, registered Irish Angus bulls and heifers will be on offer at the event with 61 bulls and 50 heifers set to feature in the sale.

The show and sale will include all exhibitor bred bulls born from March 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 and heifers born from August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2022.

Outlining details of the show and sale the Irish Angus Cattle Society stated: “The selection of high-genetic-merit Angus stock with easy-calving, growth, shape and excellent maternal traits will be of key interest to potential buyers and there will be will be a good mix of both old and new genetics.” Male champion from the 2021 event

Speaking ahead of the event the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s president Sean Kilkenny also said: “We deem this a truly elite sale that has something for everyone.

“Lots of prize-winners from various shows throughout the year will be available including the Irish Angus All-Ireland National Calf Show which took place in Adare, Co. Limerick and the Irish Angus All-Ireland Junior and Senior Championships which took place in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

“We will also have representatives from the Aldi Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship which took place at the Iverk Show, Co. Kilkenny, in August,” he added.

Angus buyer premiums

The society is offering a €400 premium to the purchaser of the top priced bull and heifer and a €200 premium for the purchaser of the second-highest priced bull and heifer.

The society president added: “Purchasers of all other bulls and heifers at €3,000 or over will be entered into a raffle for a €400 premium.

“In addition, we are giving new members who purchase a female at the Elite Sale free membership to the Irish Angus Cattle Society for 2023 and we will also cover the cost of her first calf registration.”

Online bidding will be available to farmers via the LSL mart app and the catalogue is available on the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s website.