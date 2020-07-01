Danone Wexford unveiled as world’s first carbon-neutral infant formula plant

Danone has unveiled its facility in Wexford, Ireland, as the first baby formula production site in the world to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust, an independent global climate change and sustainability consultancy.

The move is a step in the company’s goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and is a part of Danone’s ‘One Planet. One Health’ frame of action.

According to the firm, Danone Wexford is located in one of the world’s leading sustainable grass-fed dairy sectors and employs 350 people.

The plant produces brands such as Aptamil, Cow & Gate and Nutrilon for consumers in 41 countries around the world, the multinational firm said.