Danone Wexford unveiled as world’s first carbon-neutral infant formula plant
Danone has unveiled its facility in Wexford, Ireland, as the first baby formula production site in the world to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust, an independent global climate change and sustainability consultancy.
The move is a step in the company’s goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and is a part of Danone’s ‘One Planet. One Health’ frame of action.
According to the firm, Danone Wexford is located in one of the world’s leading sustainable grass-fed dairy sectors and employs 350 people.
The plant produces brands such as Aptamil, Cow & Gate and Nutrilon for consumers in 41 countries around the world, the multinational firm said.
Emmanuel Faber, chairman and CEO of Danone, said: “At extraordinary times like the one we are living at the moment, it is more important than ever to protect the local ecosystems where we operate and create sustainable value for everyone. “The carbon neutral certification of Danone Wexford is an excellent illustration of implementing climate action to protect the health of the planet and of the people. It is also a step towards realising our commitment to achieving zero net carbon emissions across our entire value chain by 2050.
“This is only a first step and we should accelerate even more to create a low-emissions, climate resilient future.”
Danone said that it is also committed to reducing the climate impact of its other baby formula production site in Macroom, which relies on natural gas for its energy needs.
With the objective of achieving carbon neutrality, Danone stands at the forefront of those calling for the establishment of a biogas industry as a renewable alternative to natural gas in Macroom.
