Government aid sought to remedy damage caused by Leitrim landslide

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been called on by independent TD Marian Harkin to provide government aid to remedy damage to property and the environment arising from a landslide which occurred in Co. Leitrim over the weekend.

A number of residents in the Drumkeerin area in central Co. Leitrim were evacuated on Sunday, June 28, after a landslide struck the vicinity.

Citing the lack of resources available to Leitrim County Council, deputy Harkin raised the matter in the Dáil today, Tuesday, June 30.

She emphasised the serious situation which had arisen and the need to support Leitrim County Council in tackling the issues involved.

People had suffered extensive damage to their land and property and in some cases had to leave their homes, she told the Tánaiste.

In his response, the Tánaiste said that while he had not heard about the mudslide, but “as always when a disaster occurs, the government will want to help and assist and will take an interest in it and see what we can do”.

“When the new Minister for the OPW [Office of Public Works] is announced tomorrow, I will make contact to ask for immediate assistance to stabilise this situation,” deputy Harkin concluded.

Landslide

In relation to Sunday’s incident, Gardaí confirmed to AgriLand that:

Gardaí received reports of a landslide in the Drumkeerin area of Co. Leitrim on Sunday, June 28, at approximately 11:30pm.

“Residents were evacuated from the area who were deemed to be at risk. The local council administered a road closure,” a Garda statement said.