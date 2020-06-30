Kerry Holstein Friesian herd competition officially launched

The Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders annual herd competition was officially launched recently, with the competition going ahead under social distancing rules.

The launch took place at the farm of Maurice and Geraldine Harty. The competition is in partnership with dairy equipment manufacturer Dairymaster.

Both the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club (KHFBC) and Dairymaster were keen to ensure the competition went ahead, as long as the current restrictions could be observed.

Speaking at the launch, John Dillon, the chairman of the KHFBC, said: “We are delighted we are able to have this competition this year. It has gone from strength to strength in the last few years.”

Unlike previous years, the show will have two judges this year.

The two categories of the competition – spring and autumn – are subdivided into senior, intermediate and junior sections, with first, second and third prizes in each category.

The competition is open to pedigree herds, and judging will begin (slightly later than usual) at the end of July by judges Damien Storen and Robert Helen.

John Harty, director of operations for Dairymaster, commented: “It is encouraging and motivating for farmers to take part and be recognised for their herd.”

The perpetual cup will be awarded for the overall best cow/heifer between spring and autumn herds, with the awards night taking place at a later stage, when suitable to do so.

Closing date for entries is Friday, July 3, 2020.