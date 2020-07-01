Gardaí receive almost 50 reports of dog attacks on livestock since March

Gardaí are appealing to all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control, after receiving 47 reports of livestock being attacked since March.

In one of these incidents, a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm in Co. Leitrim. The owner of the dog was identified and had to pay damages to the farmer, while the dog was put down.

And in another incident in Co. Meath, a farmer shot dead two dogs which had killed six of his sheep and injured two more.

Garda inspector James White commented: “If your dog goes and attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for damages and face prosecution. The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.

“While you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animals. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed,” inspector White added.

The regional breakdown of reports (according to Garda divisions), covering the period March 1 to June 29, is as follows: Sligo/Leitrim – 7;

Galway – 6;

Tipperary – 5;

Roscommon/Longford – 4;

Kildare – 4;

Meath – 3;

Cork West – 3;

Donegal – 3;

Wexford – 3;

Cavan/Monaghan – 2;

Cork North – 1;

Westmeath – 1;

Mayo – 1;

Limerick – 1;

Kerry – 1;

Kilkenny/Carlow – 1;

Laois/Offaly – 1.

Prosecution under section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act 1986 could result in one month in prison and/or a €600 fine.