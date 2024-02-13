Global dairy and food company Danone has officially inaugurated a production facility in France for plant-based food.

CEO of Danone Antoine de Saint-Affrique joined French officials and Danone employees to officially launch its newly transformed production facility in Villecomtal-sur-Arros in southwestern France.

According to Danone, the site’s conversion to plant-based makes it a new reference point in Europe for the production of oat-based drinks for the Alpro brand.

Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the site will also be the starting point for the ‘Danone Champions Tour’, the largest corporate relay race, with over 1,000 runners on February 19.

Plant-based food production

According to Danone, Villecomtal is now a centre of industrial excellence in the heart of France, serving markets across Europe.

Its transformation took nearly two years and called for a capital investment of several million euro.

Using cutting-edge technology, the site is now home to Danone France’s only oat-flour-to-oat-juice production facility.

The Villecomtal-sur-Arros plant features two production lines, one operating at high speed.

Beverage output is set to reach over 300,000L/day for distribution in France and 26 other European markets.

According to the company, 90% of total production is designated for export, making the site a European showcase for French plant-based products.

To support the transformation of the site, all employees received specialised training in plant processing techniques.

Course content drew on Danone’s existing expertise, as the company already operates a facility dedicated to the production of plant-based products in Issenheim in eastern France.

Operations manager, Danone France, Yann Le Roy said: “We’re a multi-local company, which means our strength and our future lie in our employees and our historic presence in local communities.

“Today we’re proud to open a new production site for plant-based beverages. Making these products in France gives us a unique position in this market.”

Market demand

With one-quarter of French people now identifying as flexitarian, the consumer demand for plant-based products is clear, according to Danone.

The company added that the site at Villecomtal embodies the ‘Renew Danone’ strategy, based on adapting and rounding out product ranges to grow and maintain a competitive edge, in step with consumer demand for healthy, diversified products.

The Alpro brand already caters to 3.6 million consumers in France and Danone has said that it sells more than 20 million litres of Alpro plant-based beverages in France, and over 300 million across Europe.

Benjamin Chevallier, Danone country manager plant-based, France added: “Our Alpro brand is committed to dietary diversity, and we are working hard to meet demand.

“Going forward, we aim to raise awareness among France’s 67-million strong population. And to do that, we will be stepping up production of both our oat-based ranges, rich in plant proteins, and our on-the-go formats.”