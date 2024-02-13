McLaren Racing has announced sports nutrition brand, Optimum Nutrition owned by Glanbia, as ‘Official Sports Nutrition Partner’ of the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the 2024 season and beyond.

The deal will place a key focus on the McLaren F1 Team drivers and pit crew.

Optimum Nutrition will support the team’s performance, health and wellbeing with science-led sports nutrition products which it said is driven by innovation, ensuring the team can unlock its potential throughout the 2024 season.

Building on the team’s accomplishments in the 2023 season – including breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest ever pit stop, with a 1.80-second stop at the Qatar Grand Prix, Optimum Nutrition aims to support the McLaren team to help everyone stay at the top of their game.

Advertisement

Optimum Nutrition branding will feature on the pit crew overalls and set-up kit, and the driver overalls of McLaren Formula 1 Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Glanbia Group comprises three divisions: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals and Joint Ventures.

It employs a team of over 6,000 people selling products in 130 countries worldwide. McLaren Racing Formula 1 driver, Oscar Piastri. Image source: McLaren via X

Matt Dennington, executive director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said: “It is great to welcome Optimum Nutrition to the team.

“We operate in a high performance environment and our people are our most important asset, so it’s fantastic that Optimum Nutrition will support our continuous push for improvement and excellence across everything we do.”

Colin Westcott-Pitt, Global chief brand officer, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, added: “We’re delighted that Optimum Nutrition, which has been trusted by all types of athletes across many sports for 35 years, has joined McLaren Racing as Official Sports Nutrition Partner.

Advertisement

“Both McLaren and Optimum Nutrition are dedicated to peak human performance and excellence so we are thrilled to be working together during the forthcoming F1 season.”