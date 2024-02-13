The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) had said that four enforcement orders were served on food businesses in Ireland in January for breaches of food safety legislation.

These enforcement orders were issued under the FSAI Act 1998 and EU regulations.

Environmental health officers from the Health Service Executive (HSE) issued the enforcement orders, which were comprised of three closure orders and one prohibition order.

A closure order refers to the closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities. A prohibition order prohibits the sale of the product, either temporarily or permanently.

All four businesses concerned have since had their respective enforcement orders lifted.

Two closure orders were served on businesses under the FSAI Act, namely F. Herterich’s Pork Butchers in Galway (issued on January 10, lifted on January 23), and Nearby O’Brien’s Gala in Ennis, Co. Clare (issued on January 12, lifted on January 24).

One closure order was served under EU regulations on food service business Golden Palace in Whitehall, Dublin (issued on January 30, lifted on February 2).

The one prohibition order, issued under EU regulations, was served on retailer Mercury in Waterford (issued on January 19, lifted on January 22).

Some of the reasons for these four enforcement orders include, among other issues, raw fish stored in a non-food grade cardboard box; rodent droppings on the premises; perishable food stored in non-operating freezer; and raw meat being prepared in a sink used to wash hands, food and equipment.

Commenting on the latest enforcement orders, FSAI chief executive Dr. Pamela Byrne said: “It is a legal requirement that all food businesses take responsibility in ensuring their premises are maintained to the standard required by Irish food law.

“Food safety requirements are put in place to protect the health of consumers. Consumers have a right to safe food. By failing to keep reasonable food safety standards in place, a business not only poses a risk to the health of their consumers, but also to their own reputation,” Dr Byrne added.