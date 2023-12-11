Dairymaster has marked the retirement of its first dealer in Ireland, Tim O’Mahony, of East Cork and Waterford Dairy Services.

After 50 years, O’Mahony has retired from the milking equipment company. Tim O’Mahony from East Cork and Waterford dairy services

with Ned Harty, founder of Dairymaster

The company, driven by O’Mahony and his business partner, Tom Barry, has provided customer service and support for its range of milking, feeding, cooling, manure scrapers and health and fertility monitoring in the east Cork and Waterford region.

Speaking on his retirement O’Mahony said: “It has been a great privilege to be the first Dairymaster dealer appointed by Ned Harty in 1973 and to have led East Cork and Waterford Dairy Services along with Tom, Sarah and the rest of the team.

“I am proud of what we have built and the service we provide to our 1,000+ dairy farming customers in the region.

“My legacy will continue with Sarah, my daughter, a qualified accountant, and one of the directors of the company driving the business forward and supporting our customers.

“I would like to wish Sarah, Tom, and the rest of the team every success for the future.”

The company now employees over 21 staff spread over two depots and a team of seven milking technicians on the road.

The primary focus of East Cork and Waterford Dairy Services is to deliver “outstanding customer service and driving solutions” for Dairymaster customers.

Commenting on Tim O’Mahony’s retirement, John Harty, chief executive office (CEO) of Dairymaster said: “I would like to express our deepest gratitude to Tim for his outstanding service to Dairymaster and its customers in the east Cork and Waterford region.

“Tim was the first Dairymaster dealer appointed by the company in 1973.”

Harty said that O’Mahony’s hard work and dedication mirrored the values of Dairymaster.

He commended O’Mahony and his business partner Tom Barry, on the development of an excellent business with a focus on strong customer relationship and wished Tim all the best in his retirement.