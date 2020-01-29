Dairygold year-end bonus ‘proves better milk prices are possible’

The move by Dairygold to pay a bonus on all milk supplied during 2019 is a welcome boost to its suppliers’ cash flow as calving begins, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Reacting to the news earlier today, Wednesday, January 29, of the southern cooperative’s 0.5c/L announcement, which will be made next month, IFA National Dairy Committee chairman Tom Phelan said:

“It shows the IFA was correct in identifying scope for milk price increases when Dairygold and most other co-ops were paying significantly less than the Ornua PPI for much of 2019.

For a 500,000L supplier to Dairygold, this end-of-year bonus on all 2019 supplies will be worth €2,500 – a significant contribution to cashflow – but also evidence that a better price could have been paid during the year.

The chairman continued, stating that his organisation “has shown co-ops have been conservative on milk prices”, especially in the second half of 2019.

“Milk price uplifts in October, November and December by most co-ops mean the gap with the December Ornua PPI has narrowed, though it remains negative at just under 0.5c/L,” he said.

“In light of continued firming of EU and global commodity returns into January, farmers will legitimately expect further milk price increases before spring,” Phelan concluded.