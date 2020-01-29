Dairygold pays year-end bonus and announces new fixed milk price
Dairygold has announced a new fixed milk price for March 2020 – and has approved a year-end milk bonus for its co-op members today, Wednesday, January 29.
In a statement today, the southern cooperative revealed that the Dairygold board has approved the payment of a milk bonus of 0.5c/L including VAT on all milk supplied during the 2019 calendar year from its milk supplying members.
Speaking about the milk bonus, Dairygold chairman, John O’Gorman, said: “The movements in global dairy supply and demand in recent months have created a more balanced market with firmer returns across mainline dairy commodities, especially protein products.
“As a cooperative with a good 2019 performance we are happy to reflect that upturn directly in the form of a milk price bonus.”
Fixed Milk Price
As has been the case for the past four years, Dairygold is once again offering milk suppliers the offer to avail of a fixed milk price for a three-year period.
This period commences on March 1, 2020, and ends on November 30, 2022.
When adjusted for the society’s 2019 average annual milk solids the price equates to 35.86c/L, the co-op says.
Application forms will be sent to milk suppliers shortly.
