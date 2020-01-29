Teagasc National Tillage Conference gets underway in Kilkenny

The 2020 National Tillage Conference, hosted by Teagasc, has got underway at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkeny, this morning, Wednesday, January 29.

‘Minimising risk; promoting sustainability’ is the theme of this year’s conference which will see factors in the sector such as costs of production and challenges such as aphid and grass weed control discussed in detail.

Session one of the event is titled: ‘Managing resistance’. This will be chaired by Ewen Mullins.

How IPM is critical for managing pyrethroid resistance in aphids – Michael Gaffney, Teagasc;

Occurrence of grass weeds and their impact – Ronan Byrne, Teagasc;

Managing cereal diseases with the loss of chlorothalonil – Steven Kildea, Teagasc. The issues being discussed will include:

Session two is titled: ‘Environmental sustainability’ and will be chaired by AgriLand’s technical tillage journalist, Siobhán Walsh.

Environmental sustainability of the tillage sector – soils, GHGs, carbon – Karl Richards, Teagasc;

Oilseed rape systems: impact on crops, GHG emissions and soils – Dermot Forristal, Teagasc;

The story of cover crops in Denmark – Nanna Hellum Kristensen, SEGES, Denmark;

Cover crops: An Irish perspective – Richie Hackett, Teagasc;

Panel discussion; Some of the topics being discussed in this session will include:

At 12:35pm, Teagasc’s Michael Hennessy will deliver an introduction to ‘Crop Report 2020 – Agronomic Strategies; tailored for your business’.

Delegates will break for lunch at 12:45pm.

Following lunch, at 1.45pm, a demonstration workshop on ‘Crop Report 2020’ will take place.

Session three will commence at 2:20pm and will focus on ‘research snapshots’.

Outputs from VICCI – The Virtual Irish Centre for Crop Improvement – Dan Milbourne, Teagasc;

Applying novel breeding approaches to tackle cereal diseases – Adnan Riaz, Teagasc;

The challenge of grass weeds: Co-developing solutions for Ireland – Vijay Bhaskar, Teagasc. The three speakers in this session are as follows:

Session four – the final session – will focus on ‘opportunities and challenges ahead’ and will be chaired by Stephen Robb.

Looking ahead, costs and returns – Shay Phelan, Teagasc;

Enhancing the agronomy and management of beans – Sheila Alves, Teagasc;

Panel discussion with Rob Coleman, tillage farmer, Castlemagner, Co. Cork; Dermot Forristal,Teagasc;

John Crowley, tillage farmer, Ferns, Co. Wexford; Michael McCarthy, Teagasc. Factors up for discussion in this session will include:

The closing address will be delivered at 4:00pm and the conference will then draw to a close.