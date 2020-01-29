Beef trade: No lift in price; kill hits over 35,600 head

Beef factories are still managing to keep a lid on prices paid for finished cattle, albeit with reports of tightening numbers.

This week, steers are continuing at 360c/kg, with some deals being done at 365c/kg; heifers are also on a similar price level, with top-quality stock fetching a maximum of 370c/kg. But, these quotes are few and far between.

The bull trade remains the same as last week; prices obtainable include 350c/kg for R grades in the main. O-grades are hovering around the 320-330c/kg mark and U-grades are being bought for approximately 350-355c/kg.

Beef plant quotes for cows continue in a varied fashion, with 270-275c/kg on offer for P-grade cows, 280-290c/kg for O-grade animals and 300-310c/kg for R-grade lots.

Last week, some 35,641 cattle were slaughtered in department-approved beef exporting plants.

The addition of that kill brings the cumulative kill for 2020 to 133,441 head – a fall of 4,896 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at the figures in more detail, the steer and heifer kill stood at 11,944 head and 11,542 head respectively; when combined, this represents 23,486 head of the total weekly kill during that week.

Cow slaughterings accounted for the third largest segment of the kill at 6,605 head, while young bull and aged bull throughput stood at 5,068 head and 407 head respectively.

Young bulls: 5,068 head (+167 head or +3.4%);

Bulls: 407 head (-15 head or -3.5%);

Steers: 11,944 head (+846 head or +7.6%);

Cows: 6,605 head (-34 head or -0.5%);

Heifers: 11,542 head (-18 head or -0.1%);

Total: 35,641 head (+981 head or +2.8%). Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending January 26):

Yearly Kill

As mentioned above, 133,441 cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland this year – a fall of 4,896 head when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Throughput increases have been witnessed in the aged bull, steer and heifer categories. However, young bull and cow throughput has declined.