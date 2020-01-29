30 horses abandoned in Leitrim forest over 12-month period

Investigations are underway following evidence suggesting that 30 horses have been abandoned over the past 12 months in a forest in Co. Leitrim.

The investigations are being undertaken by animal charities Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), with a special appeal made following an incident last week, on Thursday, January 23.

Taking to social media yesterday, Tuesday, January 28, Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre said:

“On Thursday of last week, members of our staff were involved at a very disturbing incident in Drumcong Forest.

A horse had fallen elbow deep into a bog and could not free itself. It is unclear how long she had been in the ground for, but after several hours we managed to free her.

It was noted that the horse was too weak to stand or even keep her head up and it was ultimately decided that the animal be put to sleep.

Two other horses were seized from the site by ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons under the Animal Health & Welfare Act 2013, the charity’s statement added.

“We have recently learned that there has been an ongoing and pervasive dumping of live horses at this site for over a year.

“In November, another horse was stuck in a bog and in a lot of difficulty, but thankfully it is now making a full recovery in the care of Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust for Nature. On that same day, a horse carcass was also found recently deceased in a ditch.

The situation is currently under investigation, and there is evidence to suggest that at least 30 different horses have been spotted abandoned in this area of Drumcong forest over the past 12 months.

“Anyone with any information is asked to come forward to speak confidentially with the Leitrim Animal Warden Service or the ISPCA.”

Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre thanked all involved in the recent rescues for their support, namely the ISPCA, Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust for Nature and its own officers for “showing these animals their first bit of human compassion for some time”.