25ac holding on the market situated in ‘The Lakeland of Ireland’

New to the market is a beautiful, renovated cottage, positioned in a tranquil location in the centre of a 25ac (10ha) holding in Wattstown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Currently for sale through Savills Country, the property is located just 7km outside Mullingar, with Longford town and Athlone town both just 37km and 47km away respectively.

Moreover, Dublin City and Dublin Airport are approximately 91km and 96km respectively in distance.

Property details

The property resides just metres away from Lough Owel, which is one of the largest lakes in the county; it has remarkable clarity, allowing for visibility to a depth of over 20ft.

Close to the lough is the property’s farmland, which extends to about 25ac and is situated to the rear and front of the property with a water supply available to the land. A portion of the land has frontage onto Lough Owel.

With circa 25ac of grassland attached to the cottage, there is potential to use this land for farming. According to the estate agents, a holding such as this could make a homely farmyard with the addition of some animal housing.

Furthermore, situated to the side of the property is a storage shed which is multi-functional.

In addition to the farmland is Wattstown, a renovated cottage set on mature grounds. It is approached off an idyllic country road, through a gated entrance with a gravelled driveway lined with mature trees to one side.

The house comprises: a hallway; a living room; a kitchen / dining room; a utility room; a WC; three bedrooms; and a bathroom.

Additional amenities include oil-fired central heating, a septic tank and mains water.

Lastly, there is a garden positioned to the front of the house, which has an array of both young and mature trees.

The property is guiding at a price of €450,000 and is for sale by private treaty. Further information is available online.