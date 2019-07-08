Dairygold to host event on ‘maximising value of reseeding’

A co-operative based in Co. Cork will host an on-farm event this month focusing on reseeding grassland.

Dairygold has announced that it is set host an event titled ‘Maximising the value of your reseeding’ on Tuesday, July 23, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

The event is being held in association with Whelehan Crop Protection and Goldcrop. It will take place on the farm of Sean Reidy, Meadestown, Kildorrery, Co. Cork.

Creating the correct conditions for seed germination;

Best practice for glyphosate use;

The Gold Assure grass seed range;

Weed control in new leys. Speakers from the companies will focus on four key areas of reseeding:

The event will also feature a barbeque as well as a number of spot prizes to be given out to attendees on the day. All are welcome to attend.

Directions to the event can be found here.

Dairygold Milk Quality

Meanwhile, in May, Dairygold milk supplier Edward Donovan from Cloyne, east Cork, was declared the overall winner of the 2018 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards.

The awards, which took place at Springfort Hall Hotel in Mallow on Thursday night, May 23, also saw Edward take home the East Cork Regional Award for consistently supplying the best quality milk to Dairygold throughout 2018.

Edward farms in Cloyne with his wife Breda and started milking in January 2014 as a new entrant to dairying, working alongside his father John.