Beef Plan to mount protest on Kildare Street this Wednesday

Representatives of the Beef Plan Movement are calling on farmers to attend its protest outside Dáil Éireann this Wednesday, July 10 at 12:00pm.

The group is asking all farming organisations across Ireland to “come out in unison to voice their anger at the current crisis occurring across the beef and sheep farming sectors in Ireland”.

A statement from the group has said the movement is also calling on all rural organisations and small businesses to join with the protest against “the latest EU attack on our family-farming model”.

“Without a vibrant rural Ireland and sustainable farming sectors, the economic consequences will be far more widespread for the country.”

The group is calling on all those “who rely heavily on the agricultural sector to join with them at the protest this Wednesday as well”.

If the farming sector is under threat, this will impact dramatically on their industries also.

“The last year has seen unprecedented levels of loss making across beef farms in Ireland and this loss making has subsequently continued into 2019 with the continued decline in beef and lamb prices across the summer months.

“This decline is unsustainable for both beef and lamb industries. However, at the retailer level, these lower prices have not been reflected in households across Ireland and Europe.