Dairygold has become the latest processor to hold its milk price for September supplies today (Tuesday, October 18).

The processor has maintained the base figure of 57.5c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

On average this equates to a farm-gate milk price of 70.1c/L based on average September milk solids provided by Dairygold milk suppliers.

On EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat the price is 62.7c/L, according to Dairygold.

“Dairy markets have been stable in recent weeks despite significant inflation which could potentially affect demand. Market returns this year have been at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” a spokesperson for the processor commented.

Meanwhile, Carbery Group has also confirmed that it will maintain its price paid to farmers for September supplies, which is in line with previous announcements from other processors in recent days.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for September of 57.2c/L, inclusive of VAT and 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

As the first processor Lakeland Dairies announced a that the base price for the Republic of Ireland will remain at 57.35c/L including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

A supplementary input support payment of 1.5c/L, inclusive of VAT, to all suppliers including fixed milk-price contracts, which was introduced in August, remains in place.

The brings the minimum price for each supplier to 58.85c/L.

Kerry Group will pay a base price of 56c/L at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for September supplies, inclusive of VAT.

Based on Kerry Group’s average milk solids for September supplies, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 66.19c/L, according to the processor.