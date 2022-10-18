Vintage tractor enthusiasts looking to accessorise their workshop need look no further than an upcoming auction of the Tommy Shannon collection to be held by auctioneer, Aiden Foley in Co. Cavan.

A large collection of farm machinery and bygones gathered over the last seven decades is to go for auction later this month.

1,200 lots at Tommy Shannon sale

The auction will include hundreds of implements used by farmers on the land as the mechanical revolution in agriculture in Ireland started to take hold. Vintage petrol cans make an excellent Christmas gift for a mancave

The large array of items is priced at an estimated €300,000 in total and belongs to Tommy Shannon, who wishes to ensure that his lifetime collection goes to new homes.

Said to be in excellent order this Case 795 which offered 77hp when new

The collection also boasts vintage farm machinery, such as a 1947 Field Marshall Series 2 tractor and a 1947 David Brown Cropmaster.

There is also an early David Brown Cropmaster from 1947 which appears ready to show with an estimate of €4,000-6,000.

Machine tools available

Tommy Shannon ran a breaker’s yard for 50 years until 2005. Since then, he had focused on the engineering side of his business, the tools from which, will also be for sale in the auction.

The auctioneer claims that every item works unless it specifically says otherwise, or that they are for parts.

Tommy always wanted a Berini Moped. Unfortunately, he never got round to restoring this one

Tommy purchased the collected items over the decades not only because he saw value in them, but also because they intrigued him.

One particular item of sentimental value to the 81-year-old is an unrestored 1950s Berini M21 Italian moped which he had always wanted since childhood.

Viewing advised

The auction mainly consists of a large selection of memorabilia including enamelled signs, vintage tools, petrol cans and horse drawn implements. Nissan 20 forklift listed as being in good working order

The items can be viewed in the attractive lakeside setting of Tommy Shannon’s yard in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, from 10:00a.m to 6:00p.m, from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, October, 22, and also from 12:00p.m – 6:00p.m, on Sunday, October 23.

Aidan Foley will auction off this extensive collection at 11:00a.m on October 24 and 25, in MacSeains Pub and Golf, Cornafean, Co Cavan. Bidders can also join online where a full catalogue is available.