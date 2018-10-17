Dairygold holds milk price for September
Dairygold has become the latest co-operative to hold its milk price for September supplies, continuing a recent trend among processors.
The Dairygold board has today decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in September at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
This current milk price does not reflect current market returns as product prices have significantly weakened in recent weeks, a spokesperson for Dairygold has said.
Kerry held its milk price at 32c/L on Monday, while on Friday Glanbia announced that it would pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
On Thursday, Lakeland Dairies announced that it has held its milk price but introduced a lactose bonus.
Lakeland suppliers will be paid 32.78c/L including VAT for September milk supplies.
Further processors are expected to announce their prices for September milk in the coming days.