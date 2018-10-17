Dairygold holds milk price for September

Dairygold has become the latest co-operative to hold its milk price for September supplies, continuing a recent trend among processors.

The Dairygold board has today decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in September at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This current milk price does not reflect current market returns as product prices have significantly weakened in recent weeks, a spokesperson for Dairygold has said.

This follows on from Kerry, Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, which have all held their September milk price, though Lakeland has offered a lactose bonus in addition to its held base price.

Kerry held its milk price at 32c/L on Monday, while on Friday Glanbia announced that it would pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

On Thursday, Lakeland Dairies announced that it has held its milk price but introduced a lactose bonus.

Lakeland suppliers will be paid 32.78c/L including VAT for September milk supplies.

A lactose bonus of 0.28c/L will also apply for September milk, bringing the effective milk price to 33.06c/L including VAT.