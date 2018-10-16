GDT index falls for the fifth consecutive time
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index has dropped for the fifth consecutive time, falling by 0.3% at the latest GDT auction – event 222.
Lasting for almost two hours and 20 minutes, there was a total of 137 winning bidders across 15 bidding rounds in the latest auction.
In the previous auction at the beginning of this month, the GDT Price Index decreased by 1.9%. Prior to that, the index has fallen since the auction on Tuesday, August 7 – when the index remained static.
One would have to go as far back as Tuesday, May 15, to see when the GDT Price Index last recorded an increase.
- AMF index up 1%, average price US$5,106/MT;
- Butter index up 2.4%, average price US$4,114/MT;
- BMP not offered;
- Ched index down 1.8%, average price US$3,404/MT;
- LAC index up 1.5%, average price US$926/MT;
- RenCas index down 1.7%, average price US$5,426/MT;
- SMP index unchanged, average price US$1,977/MT;
- SWP not offered;
- WMP index down 0.9%, average price US$2,729/MT.
Both butter milk powder (BMP) and sweet whey powder (SWP) were not offered at today’s auction. The largest increase was seen in the butter index, as it rose by 2.4%.
The cheddar index recorded the largest decrease, falling by 1.8%. The index for skimmed milk powder (SMP) remained unchanged at the latest GDT auction.