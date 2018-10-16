GDT index falls for the fifth consecutive time

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index has dropped for the fifth consecutive time, falling by 0.3% at the latest GDT auction – event 222.

Lasting for almost two hours and 20 minutes, there was a total of 137 winning bidders across 15 bidding rounds in the latest auction.

In the previous auction at the beginning of this month, the GDT Price Index decreased by 1.9%. Prior to that, the index has fallen since the auction on Tuesday, August 7 – when the index remained static.

One would have to go as far back as Tuesday, May 15, to see when the GDT Price Index last recorded an increase.

AMF index up 1%, average price US$5,106/MT;

Butter index up 2.4%, average price US$4,114/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index down 1.8%, average price US$3,404/MT;

LAC index up 1.5%, average price US$926/MT;

RenCas index down 1.7%, average price US$5,426/MT;

SMP index unchanged, average price US$1,977/MT;

SWP not offered;

WMP index down 0.9%, average price US$2,729/MT. Key results in the latest auction:

Both butter milk powder (BMP) and sweet whey powder (SWP) were not offered at today’s auction. The largest increase was seen in the butter index, as it rose by 2.4%.