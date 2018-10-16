New markets must convey a resulting dividend for farmers

The announcement that Kuwait has opened its market to imports of Irish beef and sheep meat has been welcomed, with the demand that farmers must see a resulting dividend for it to be judged as a success.

The demand comes from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA) beef chairman, Edmund Graham.

The announcement was made on Thursday, October 4 by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

Creed has also welcomed the agreement – which has been reached with the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition of Kuwait – under which Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry will now be eligible for export to Kuwait.

Commenting on the effects on the new market, Graham said: “Farmers have become increasingly sceptical as to whether the opening of new markets has any real benefit for them whatsoever.

In the past, such announcements have not been followed by any strengthening of beef prices.

The beef chairman remarked that the current beef price is “nowhere near the price it needs to be”.

Continuing, he outlined that processors have been imposing harsh price cuts for weeks.

“The opportunity to export to Kuwait will no doubt be great news for them and for all others who make money off the backs of farmers.