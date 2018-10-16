Cattle marts: Forward bullocks lead the way

As is normally the case this time of year, weekly cattle sales are beginning to increase in marts across the country. And, although some pessimism has been aired about the prospects for winter finishing, forward store cattle – particularly steers – have led the way over recent days.

Mart managers have noted that finishers are keen for short-keep steers and, in cases where steers are weighing above 500kg, prices in excess of €2.20/kg are being easily generated.

Factory feedlot buyers are also active at the ringside and have been focusing their attentions on well-shaped continental heifers.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the weanling trade, farmers are active for quality lots; but dairy-influenced stock continue to meet somewhat of a difficult trade.

Where weanling bulls and heifers are muscled – top-quality Belgian Blues mainly – exporters hunting for cattle for Italy are the primary purchasers.

Ennis Mart

An entry of 1,100 cattle was witnessed at Ennis Mart on Thursday last and this included 250 cull cows. The trade in the bullock ring was similar to last week, with the best demand being for beef type steers.