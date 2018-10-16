Achill farmer shortlisted for national farming award

Achill butcher and farmer, Martin Calvey, of Calvey’s Achill Mountain Lamb, is one of six farmers shortlisted for the inaugural Farming for Nature Award.

The award is part of an initiative which hopes to source, share and celebrate the stories of those farmers across Ireland who are doing great things for nature on their land and in their community.

Members of the public, and in particular the farming community, are being asked to vote for their top pick for the 2018 National ‘Farming for Nature’ Award.

A five minute film has been made about each shortlisted farmer and now the public are being asked to view the films and vote for their favourite one.

Speaking about the Calveys, award organiser, Brendan Dunford said: “Martin has highlighted the importance of a sustainable environment and landscape on the rare machair and peatland habitats where his sheep graze.”

Project coordinator Brigid Barry explained the voting system: “Our panel of 10 judges have managed to narrow down this year’s nominees to a shortlist of six finalists; a really tough job as the standard was simply outstanding.”

Advertisement

The judges have assessed all six finalists in detail and rated each one according to a list of agreed criteria.

“This will account for 40% of the final vote, but we want the public to decide on the other 60%. They can do so by simply visiting farmingfornature.ie and selecting their favourite entry.”

The National Farming for Nature Award is sponsored by Bord Bia and supported by a range of farming and conservation interests.