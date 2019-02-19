Dairygold announces January milk price

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for January supplies, following a meeting of the co-operative’s board earlier today (Tuesday, February 19).

The processor has revealed a slight increase to its quality and sustainability bonuses, increasing these by 0.15c/L, while holding its base price.

The Dairygold board has announced its January milk price at 32.15c/L including the 0.65c/L auality and sustainability bonuses and VAT.

The price is based on standard constituents of 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

On Friday, Aurivo’s board decided to pay a milk price of 30.5c/L for January milk.

Market returns have improved somewhat and this is reflected in a 0.5c/L increase on the December price, a spokesperson for the co-operative said.

The average payout to Aurivo suppliers will be 33.8c/L, the representative added.

Aurivo will closely monitor market developments and return the maximum possible price consistent with market returns.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Kerry Group announced its decision to hold its milk price for January.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed to AgriLand that the firm’s base price for January milk supplies remains unchanged at 32c/L VAT inclusive.