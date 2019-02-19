GDT sees slight increase to mark 6th rise on the bounce

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction concluded with a slight increase to mark six lifts in index on the trot today (Tuesday, February 19).

Today’s auction, event 230, concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.9% overall.

Lasting five minutes short of the two-hour mark, today’s event saw 169 bidders compete across 14 rounds, resulting in a total of 120 winning bidders.

A total of 25,324MT of product was sold at today’s auction.

AMF index up 0.7%, average price US$5,620/MT;

Butter index up 1.2%, average price US$4,495/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 2.9%, average price US$3,667/MT;

LAC index down 2.9%, average price US$998/MT;

RenCas index up 2.7%, average price US$5,740/MT;

SMP index up 2.8%, average price US$2,580/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 0.3%, average price US$3,022/MT. Key Results:

In a steadier affair compared to the last event, today’s auction saw most products on offer make marginal increases in price index.

Cheddar and skimmed milk powder recorded the strongest improvements on the day, marking 2.9% and 2.8% rises in index respectively.

There were small gains too for anhydrous milk fat (AMF), butter, rennet casein and whole milk powder (WMP).

On the flip side, lactose (LAC) dropped by 2.9% in price index today.