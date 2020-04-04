Dairy calf registrations surpass the one million head mark

Dairy calf registrations for 2020 have surpassed the one million head mark, according to figures released from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

This is an increase of 49,212 head or 5% when compared to the same period in 2019.

Beef calf registrations are also running well ahead of last year’s levels – up 15,881 head compared to 2019.

Taking a closer look at the figures, 59,765 dairy calves were registered during the week ending April 3, 2020, a decrease of 9,640 head on the corresponding week of 2019.

In total, 1,031,569 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of 49,212 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

On the other hand, looking at the suckler calf registration in more detail, during the week ending April 3, 2020, 31,814 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 6,734 on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 258,164 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 242,283 beef calves were registered – a 6.5% increase.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending April 3, 2020, 91,579 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,289,733 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,224,640 head of calves had been registered.