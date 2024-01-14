With the spring-calving season for 2024 set to get underway in the coming days and weeks, it is important to look after yourself.

The calving season on farms is the most physically demanding time of the year, with a wide range of different jobs taking place.

No matter your age or experience, a cow or heifer could easily knock you over or pin you against a wall, causing you bodily harm.

It is important to think about your own safety when working alongside animals.

You should also avoid lifting excessively heavy materials. Make sure to use a calving gate when calving cows, and not enter a pen with a freshly-calved calf and cow.

The calving season can also be a stressful time, with a large number of cows calving in a short period.

This coupled with the rearing of calves, a return to milk production, and lack of sleep, can be both physically and mentally draining.

Calving season

The up-side of the lockdowns, was that there had been extra help for many around the farm. However, now that the majority of people have returned to offices, school and college, this may no longer be the case.

It is still important that you ask for help if you need it, particularly if you are injured, tired, or struggling to complete a job.

Most farmers are experienced in calving cows, but there is always going to a limit to your knowledge or capabilities.

Getting help as quickly as possible reduces the risk of injury to yourself, the calf, and the cow.