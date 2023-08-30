The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Wednesday, Aug 30) confirmed its modification to the rules relating to Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) Standard 6.

This standard is part of the necessary conditionality associated with the implementation of the Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS) under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

The DAFM has said that its objective is to protect soil from poaching and erosion by providing a minimum level of soil cover (which means green cover) and to avoid bare soil during periods that are most sensitive.

These adjustments have been made in response to concern expressed by farmers about the practicality and impact of some of the measures required under the standard.

GAEC changes

The changes announced today mean that stubble is acceptable as part of the required lie-back area, provided that:

The animals can access the lie-back area at all times;

There is sufficient green cover established in the lie-back area, as required under the stubble management requirements of the Nitrates Regulations;

There is no repeated poaching of either the lie-back area or the catch crop area.

As reported by Agriland last week, a minimum of 30% of the total land area must be provided for lie-back.

GAEC 6 also requires a 3m grass buffer strip to be maintained around the external area of the parcel/area in catch crops.

An increased buffer strip of 4m applies beside watercourses. The buffer strip may be used as part of the lie-back area.

For the avoidance of doubt, livestock may be grazed on the entire area, according to the department.

However, what is critically important is that landowners must manage the parcel to prevent excessive poaching or damage which could lead to the erosion of soil.

The department said it will closely monitor the implementation of the GAEC 6 standard to ensure that its objectives are being achieved, and will review these arrangements in the light of experience.