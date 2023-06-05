The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that no fixed payment notices (FPN) have been issued to farmers for tagging and registration breaches to date this year.

This year’s farm inspections to ensure compliance with regulations commenced in the first week of April.

In 2021, which is the most recent data available, the department carried out 3,607 bovine IDR inspections and 1,380 sheep and goat IDR inspections.

As part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) compliance with tagging and registration as a statutory minimum requirement (SMR) was removed.

Therefore, cross compliance or conditionality penalties can no longer be applied to a farmer’s direct payments for breaching these requirements.

The level of farm inspections is maintained at 3% of holdings for cattle, sheep and goats.

The change means that the department is now managing breaches of identification register (IDR) rules in a different manner from 2023 onwards.

“Where justified, a herd restriction notice will issue to an owner where serious IDR non-compliances are found.

“The farmer will be required to take the necessary corrective action before the restriction is lifted,” a DAFM spokesperson told Agriland.

In the event that a farmer does not take the necessary corrective action, a fixed payment notice (FPN) with a flat rate of €250 will be issued.

“Failure to pay within 28 days may perhaps result in a court appearance and an increased risk of further inspection.

“This enforcement system is designed to deliver the highest level of compliance with traceability requirements and affords inspected herds every opportunity to comply with the rules on identification and registration before incurring a financial penalty.

“No fixed penalty notice has been issued year-to-date,” the spokesperson added.

Under IDR and traceability rules, farmers are expected to: