The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that discussions around the future delivery of the local authority veterinary service are still ongoing.

The long-running negotiations are focused on the proposed transfer of local authority veterinary inspectors to DAFM.

As part of the proposed changes, it is understood that veterinary inspectors would continue to enforce the same legislation in the small abattoirs that they currently supervise, but their employment would transfer to the department.

The negotiations include representatives from DAFM, the Department of Health, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the County and City Management Association (CCMA), and the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA).

A steering group and a working group, comprising of representation from these organisations, have been established by the Department of Health to explore the potential transfer of the veterinary service to DAFM.

“There will be engagement with the local authority veterinary inspectors as part of this process,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly previously said that a final decision on the potential transfer of the local authority veterinary service to DAFM cannot be made until the department has had an opportunity to carry out “a due diligence exercise”.

This includes an examination of existing data and a number of site visits, after this, a cost benefit analysis must be carried out.

In order to ensure that official controls on food safety are provided in small meat premises, including abattoirs, the FSAI has service contracts in place with local authorities across the country.

The regulatory body has said that it is essential there is a service contract in place to provide a legal basis for a local authority to enforce food law on behalf of the statutory body.

The current contract was extended twice in 2022 to allow more time for negotiations between the various stakeholders.

Last December, the FSAI confirmed to Agriland that its service contract with local authorities for the provision of veterinary services in small abattoirs had been further extended.

The current contract with councils is due to remain in place until the end of 2023.

“This process is ongoing, so in the meantime, the FSAI, the CCMA and the LGMA are discussing an interim service contract arrangement under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act, 1998 with local authorities.

“These discussions are underway with the aim of continuing the official controls without disruption to the relevant food businesses and without any reduction in consumer protection,” a DAFM spokesperson said.