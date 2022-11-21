The investigation into the discovery of dead calves in Co. Limerick earlier this year is ongoing, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said.

On September 6, the department confirmed to Agriland that an investigation had been launched following a significant number of dead calves being found on a farm in the county.

According to sources, the grim discovery was made on foot of reports by persons living in the vicinity of the farm.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is understood that over 100 calves were involved.

Members of the gardaí are also part of the investigation which is being led by officials from the department of agriculture.

Calves

When asked for an update on the enquiry by Agriland, a DAFM spokesperson said that “the department does not comment on ongoing investigations”.

“The department carries out risk-based animal welfare inspections on farms each year and will continue to do so in 2023.

“Through Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI), the department supports guidance and advice for farmers on the management of calves to optimise their health and welfare,” the spokesperson added.

Investigation

The news of the discovery in Co. Limerick caused widespread shock both in the local area and in the wider industry.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and Macra all called for a full investigation to be carried out.

Minister of State at the DAFM Pippa Hackett condemned animal cruelty and neglect as unacceptable in the wake of the incident.

“There is an investigation underway into this matter, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on this specific incident.

“What I will say is that any form of animal cruelty or neglect, or any breach of animal welfare legislation, is totally unacceptable, in any sector,” the minister told Agriland.

The minister added that questions on how such incidents can be prevented must be raised.