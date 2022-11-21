Agriland Media Group has announced the rollout of a new enhanced and upgraded version of its Agriland app for smartphones.

The latest version of the popular app includes a whole new technology stack, making the app must faster for users and elevating its performance.

There is also a dedicated podcast section, keeping all of the Agriland podcasts, including ‘The Farming Week‘ and ‘Farmland‘ in one easy-to-access location.

New Agriland app

The new layout of the app also includes immediate access to, and prominence for, our very popular sponsored series. There is also a new search function to allow users to search for specific articles or content within the app.

The newest version of the app is available on the App Store for iPhone users and on Google Play Store for android users.

To check if you have the latest version of the Agriland app installed on your iPhone, click the link here and simply follow the on-screen instructions.

Similarly, Android users can check if they have the latest version of the Agriland app by clicking the link here, and also following the on-screen instructions.

To ensure you stay up-to-date on the latest developments in agriculture in Ireland, ensure you have updated your Agriland app to the latest, most streamlined digital experience.