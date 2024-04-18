The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has clarified concerns from farmers relating to balancing payments from the Bovine TB Eradication Scheme.

Last February, an increase in compensation rates for farmers whose herds go down with bovine tuberculosis (bTB) was agreed.

While the new rates were agreed in February 2023, some farmers have recently contacted Agriland outlining that they were still receiving the old rate of payment under the income supplement scheme for herds that have went down with bTB.

In a statement to Agriland, DAFM clarified: “Herds entering into income supplement payments now will receive the new rates.

“Considering the complexity of the changes to the scheme, the herds who were receiving the old rates while the necessary IT development work was being carried out, will receive balancing payments when they exit restriction.”

According to DAFM, the reason for this is “to ensure that they receive accurate payments”.

The DAFM statement explained that “as part of the ongoing work of the TB forum, in 2023, changes were made to compensation measures available to farmers as part of the bTB Eradication programme”.

According to DAFM, the updated rates of compensation are as follows:

Income supplement monthly rates: Dairy (old rate €55) – new rate of €100 for first five months after calving and €65 for six to 10 months after calving; Suckler (old rate €38.09) – new rate of €52 for first seven months after calving and €40 for eight to 12 months after calving; Other (old rate €25.39) – new rate of €30.

Depopulation grant: Dairy (old rate €220) – new rate of €280; Suckler (old rate €152.36) – new rate of €180; Other (old rate €76.16) – new rate of €120.

Hardship grant monthly rates: Suckler (old rate €38) – new rate €50; Dairy/other (old rate €25) – new rate €30.



As well as clarifying the payment details of the income supplement payment, DAFM updated farmers on other payments related to herds that go down with bTB.

Balancing payments

In relation to the on-farm Market Valuation Scheme, DAFM outlined: “Enhanced scheme ceilings for certain pedigree animals are in place and automatically apply to eligible animals.

“Balancing payments have issued in respect of all eligible animals (valued on or after February 1, 2023) where herdowners were paid the previous ceilings while the necessary IT development was being undertaken.”

DAFM also explained that the Hardship Grant payments at the new agreed rates “are issuing to eligible herdowners”.

“As the application process has been removed to reduce the administrative burden, payment will issue automatically to herds eligible for this payment without the need for farmers to apply,” according to DAFM.

The updated Depopulation Grant rates “are in place” and any eligible herd that received previous rates prior to the necessary IT development work being carried out “will have received a balancing payment”.

