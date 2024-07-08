Figures showing a breakdown of the number of goat herds by size, along with the number of goats per county have been released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Goat census forms were issued to 1,483 registered herd keepers in December 2023 to form the national sheep and goat census.

The figure includes 118 newly activated goat herd numbers when compared to 2022.

Census returns were received from 1,075 registered goat keepers, representing a response rate of 72%.

A breakdown of the number of goat herds by size in 2022 and 2023 can be seen here: Herd Size 2022 2023 1 – 5 goats 479 466 6 – 10 goats 125 128 11 – 50 goats 99 88 51 – 100 goats 14 9 101 – 200 goats 6 7 201 – 300 goats 7 5 300 goats 4 1 Total 734 704 Number of Goat Herds by Size in 2022 and 2023. Source: DAFM

Across the country, there were 7,303 goats recorded – a decrease of 21% (1,940 goats) on the December 2022 figure.

A total of 371 keepers declared that they had no goats at the time of the census and of those, 74 declared that they would not be re-entering goat farming.

DAFM stated that as in previous years most domestic goats are kept in very small herds on a non-commercial basis.

A breakdown of the total number of herds keeping goats by county in 2023 can be seen here: County Total herds % total herds Total goats % total goats Carlow 10 0.9% 25 0.3% Cavan 28 2.6% 88 1.2% Clare 46 4.3% 568 7.8% Cork 150 14% 592 8.1% Donegal 77 7.2% 437 6% Dublin 23 2.1% 185 2.5% Galway 72 6.7% 569 7.8% Kerry 82 7.6% 425 5.8% Kildare 22 2% 211 2.9% Kilkenny 20 1.9% 258 3.5% Laois 19 1.8% 534 7.3% Leitrim 47 4.4% 145 2% Limerick 22 2% 75 1% Longford 20 1.9% 409 5.6% Louth 16 1.5% 275 3.8% Mayo 85 7.9% 275 3.8% Meath 34 3.2% 114 1.6% Monaghan 17 1.6% 153 2.1% Offaly 17 1.6% 20 0.3% Roscommon 39 3.6% 214 2.9% Sligo 51 4.7% 259 3.5% Tipperary 46 4.3% 708 9.7% Waterford 36 3.3% 214 2.9% Westmeath 22 2% 170 2.3% Wexford 44 4.1% 191 2.6% Wicklow 30 2.8% 189 2.6% Total 1,075 100% 7,303 100% Total number of herds keeping goats by county 2023. Source: DAFM

The average goat herd size is 10 (down from 13 in 2022) and of the herds that submitted a census return, 574 (82%) keep fewer than this figure.

The greatest number of goats were kept in Co. Tipperary where 708 goats were recorded, followed by Cork with 592.

The lowest numbers can be seen in Co. Offaly where a total of 20 goats were recorded and in Co. Carlow, which has 25.