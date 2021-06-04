Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy has said that the Department of Agriculture approach to extending the deadline to sow wild bird cover under the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) is “verging on begrudging”.

Earlier this week, the department said it would provide farmers with the opportunity to extend the deadline – but requests by participants would be examined on a case-by-case basis.

A request can be made by emailing the GLAS Division of the department.

Wild bird cover announcement at ‘last minute’

Deputy Carthy welcomes that there is now a facility for farmers to receive an extension, but feels that there should be a blanket extension put in place instead, in recognition of the recent inclement weather.

The deputy previously called for an extension, in which he commented on the “frustration that farmers endure when the department leaves announcements on flexibilities to the last minute”.

“I did not think for a second that, as well as the late announcement, the department would require each farmer to contact them individually,” the deputy said.

“In 2018, Department of Agriculture Circular 05/2018 informed all farm advisors that the deadline was extended until the middle of the month.

“Such an approach would have been warranted on this occasion, at a minimum it could have been done on a regional or county basis.

“Nobody disputes that the department needs to set deadlines for schemes. But, there will often be a need for flexibility, particularly when circumstances beyond human control such as the weather are important factors.

“When such instances arise the department should deliver the necessary flexibility without the begrudging approach we have seen in this instance,” the deputy concluded.