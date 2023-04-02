The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently carrying out an analysis on the emission factor of the dribble bar compared to the trailing shoe, Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The exclusion of dribble bars from the list of eligible investments in the latest Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) has been highly criticised by farm organisations.

In response to a question raised by the Fianna Fail TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith, the minister said DAFM is “awaiting the outcome” of analysis between dribble bars and the trailing shoe.

Deputy Smith asked the minister if dribble bars would be included in the next TAMS programme.

Deputy Smith had stressed the importance of “this machinery on smaller-scale farms and on farms with heavy soils and in drumlin terrain” such as Cavan and Monaghan, to the minister.

Advertisement

In response Minister McConalogue said:

“The practice of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) is an important environmentally sustainable technology that will facilitate Ireland meeting its environmental commitments through reductions in ammonia and other reactive nitrogen emissions from soil.

“The practice leads to greater nutrient recovery from slurries and indirectly improved nutrient use efficiency, as well as a reduced dependency on chemical fertilisers.”

He said in TAMS II, 70% of expenditure under LESS was grant aided for dribble bar machines.

“While each of the LESS options meet nitrate requirements, it is important that the number of trailing shoe units on farms is maximised to help contribute to the agreed 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and 5% ammonia reduction from the agriculture sector by 2030,” Minister McConlogue added.

Advertisement

Dribble bar

The minister also highlighted to Deputy Smith that “the weight difference between trailing hose (dribble bar) attachments and trailing shoe attachments is relatively small”.

“Depending upon the design of the attachment, the utilisation of either type of attachment will have equivalent impact on farms with heavy soils,” he stated.

Minister McConalogue told Deputy Smith: