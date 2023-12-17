There has been an estimated 20.2% increase in bovine tuberculosis (TB) reactor animals removed from the herd to date compared to corresponding figures for last year, according to the Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

In response to a parliamentary question tabled by Fine Gael Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke, Minister Charlie McConalogue said that “to date in 2023, 27,314 animals, which is 20.2% more than the same point in 2022 have been removed as part of the On Farm Market Valuation Scheme”.

Deputy Burke had asked the minister to detail what action the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is taking to reduce the timeline from when livestock in a herd have been tested and identified positive TB.

According to Minister McConalogue DAFM is first notified of test results by a private veterinary practitioner through the Animal Health Computer System.

“Once eligible reactors have been identified in a herd, the On Farm Market Valuation (OFMV) process begins.

“The OFMV scheme is the principal compensation measure available to farmers who experience a TB breakdown on their herd.

“There are a number of steps in the removal process for which farmers and my department have shared responsibility,” he told Deputy Burke.

The Fine Gael Cork North-Central TD had also questioned the minister on the length of the process from when an animal was tested and identified TB positive until it was removed from the herd.

According to Minister McConalogue DAFM “works closely with stakeholders to identify if, and where efficiencies can be made” in the process.

“My department officials have managed to reduce the removal time by almost half a day when compared to the same point in 2022.

“The national average removal time from test to slaughter is now 17.8 days, which has reduced from the 18.2 days recorded at the same point in 2022,” the minster stated.

However he also highlighted to Deputy Burke that there are “circumstances outside of my department’s control where the removal of reactor animals must be delayed”.

He said this included appeal cases where either party seeks a second live valuation of the affected animals before their removal.

According to Minister McConalogue there are also instances that involve medicated animals who are observing the “appropriate withdrawal period”

“Inconclusive animals who may be required to undergo further Gamma Interferon (GIF) blood testing, and those reactor animals who are 90%+ of gestation and on animal health and welfare grounds, cannot be moved until they have calved on farm.

“All of these circumstances are also accounted for in the average timeframe outlined,” he added.