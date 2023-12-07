The reduction in payment rates to the Complimentary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) has been described as a “blow and a significant disappointment” by Macra.

Under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan it was intended that the CISYF would be paid at a rate of €175/ha, up to a maximum of 50ha.

However, it is understood that, due to the scheme being oversubscribed, the scheme payment rate will be reduced to €158/ha.

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said that individual young farmers “face many challenges entering farming and finance is one that is high on the list”.

Macra said that the reduction in payment rates resulted from an unexpected increase in the number of new entrant young farmers applying for the CISYF.

The farm organisation added that, despite this having a knock-on effect in a reduction of payments available to individual young farmers, it proves the need for additional financial stimulus to help overcome barriers to entering farming and reverse the declining trend of young people taking up farming as a career.

“It is very disappointing for young farmers that the expected rate of payment per hectare will reduce due to higher than expected numbers joining the scheme, while it is positive to see greater than expected take up by new entrant young farmers,” Houlihan said.

“The more than doubling of the value of the CISYF from €68/ha (in the scheme predating CISYF) in previous years to the current €158/ha proves that increased financial stimulus at startup phase will help encourage more young people to look to farming as a career option.

“It’s time for the minister to step up and provide financial support for a succession scheme to build on the momentum of more young farmers considering farming. Now is the time to act when the trend is positive,” Houlihan said.

She added: “There is a significant warning with CISYF; the inspection rate is high and anyone found in non-compliance with the schemes will have to payback the value of the scheme plus and equivalent fine.

“As young farmer representatives, we want all genuine young farmers to be able to benefit from the scheme and it’s important that they seek advice around complying with the terms and conditions of the CISYF,” Houlihan said.

Macra northwest partnership with Aurivo

In other Macra news, the farm organisation’sa Northwest Executive Committee has announced that Aurivo Co-operative Society has agreed to partner with it between 2024 and 2028.

The renewed partnership continues the relationship between the co-op and the Northwest Macra Executive Committee.

The partnership has seen Aurivo give financial backing to Macra’s Northwest Kings and Queens and the Aurivo Silage competition.

Commenting on the agreement, Houlihan said: “The Aurivo Northwest Kings and Queens competition is one of the stand-out events that takes place in the northwest region in the Macra calendar.

“It is great to see that Aurivo has committed to sponsor this competition for the coming years as it provides an opportunity for our members to take part in a competition that helps all contestants develop personally,” she added.

The next Aurivo Northwest Kings and Queens takes place on January 20 in Sligo.