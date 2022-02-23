John Curran has been appointed chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Organic Project Team.

The former Meath county chair takes over from Nigel Reneghan who recently completed his four-year term as Ulster/North Leinster chair at the IFA’s annual general meeting.

Curran is an organic farmer who has represented the National Livestock Committee on the Organic Project Team for the last four years.

He runs a mixed organic farm alongside his wife and family in Fordstown, Co. Meath.

He converted to organics in 2007, producing organic beef and lamb and has most recently diversified into producing organic oats.

Commenting on the sector’s growing impact on the climate crisis, he said:

“I see organic farming as a viable alternative for Irish family farms and organic farming will play a part in helping to achieve climate targets,” he said.

He currently sits on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Organic Strategy Group, and was part of the formation of the review of the organic food sector and strategy for its development 2019-2025.

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, said that John was appointed because of his passion for organic farming, together with his experience as an outgoing county chair.

“I wish John well in the role in what is an important and growing sector and want to thank Nigel for his contribution over the last four years,” he said.