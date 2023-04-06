An exceptional trade was achieved at the sale of dairy heifers of Eamon Crane, Davidstown, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford at Carnew Mart.

A complete clearance was achieved at the sale for the spring-calving crossbred heifers.

All the heifers in the sale were bred via artificial insemination (AI) using proven LIC sires such as FR5989, FR5920, JE5001, ZSP, JE6007 and FR2089.

The herd is the top 1% of milk price for its creamery, with average fat of 4.89% and protein of 3.79%.

Dairy sale

Speaking to Agriland after Tuesday’s sale, Eugene Clune from Carnew Mart said: “It was a tremendous sale, outstripping all expectations with buyers from all over the country both ringside and online to battle it out for the quality stock on offer leading to a full clearance.”

The freshly calved heifers sold from €2,200 to a top price of €2,850, while the second calvers sold from €1,950 to a top call of €2,250.

Advertisement

Top price of the sale went to Lot 20, a freshly calved heifer since February 16, who has an EBI of €209.

Predicted to produce 6,612kg of milk and 608kg of milk solids in her first lactation, this Crossan Critical-ET (FR5989)-sired heifer sold for €2,850.

The next highest price of the sale went to Lot 15, a freshly calved heifer from February 17, with an EBI of €223.

Sired by Gordons Am Lancelot S3F (FR5920), she is predicted to produce 6,170kg of milk and 566kg of milk solids in her first lactation. She sold for €2,800.

Next was Lot 31, selling for €2,750. Calved since February 2, this Gordons Am Lancelot S3F (FR5920)-sired heifer is predicted to produce 7,318kg of milk and 658kg of milk solids in her first lactation.

Another Crossan Critical-ET (FR5989)-sired heifer with an EBI of €208 sold for €2,700. Calved sine March 26, she is predicted to produce 6,649kg of milk and 645kg of milk solids in her first lactation.

Advertisement

Also selling for €2,700 was a ZSP-sired heifer with an EBI of €183. Calved since February 4, she is predicted to produce 7,726kg of milk and 613kg of milk solid in her first lactation. Lot 3, a ZSP-sired heifer with an EBI of €183, sold for €2,700

Image: Carnew Mart

Another ZSP-sired heifer sold for €2,650. Calved since February 15, she has an EBI of €195 and in her first lactation she is predicted to produce 7,178kg of milk and 664kg of milk solids.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart has a number of dairy sales coming up in the coming days including an elite dairy sale to take place on today (Thursday, April 6).

The sale will contain 60 freshly calved heifers and young cows. All stock are pedigree registered, and the herd will include: Keadeen; Cunnianstown; Grangecon; Rosebank; Leacastle; Booleybawn; Ballycoogue; Coolacork; Seanacourt; Woodfield; Crossacole and Boroside.

On Wednesday, April 12, the mart will host the production sale for Eoin O’Byrne and Dermot O’Connor.

The sale will include 150 freshly calved heifers and young cows, 50 bulling heifers and 50 top quality heifer calves.

The on Thursday, April 13, the mart will host the annual production sale of 50 freshly calved top quality young cows for Seamus Cullen of Duncormick.