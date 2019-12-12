Creed announces roll-out of €3 million Protein Aid Scheme payments

Payments totaling €3 million have commenced today, Thursday, December 12, under the Protein Aid Scheme, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has confirmed.

The scheme was introduced as a coupled support in 2015 as part of the implementation of the reformed CAP package in Ireland.

Commenting on the roll-out of the €3 million payment, Minister Creed said: “I am delighted to confirm that payments are now issuing under the 2019 Protein Aid Scheme.

Since 2015, the financial aid provided under this scheme has been an important support for farmers growing beans, peas, and lupins.

“These crops not only provide important environmental benefits, but they also help to provide an indigenous source of protein for animal feed.”

The Minister added: “€3 million has been set aside for the Protein Aid Scheme again this year, and payments are now commencing to the approximately 740 applicants.”

The rate for this year has been set at €365/Ha, and Minister Creed acknowledged this “represents an important support for tillage farmers given the financial pressure experienced in the sector this year”.

Payments under the main 2019 Schemes commenced in mid-September with the advance payment under the ANC Scheme.

Concluding, Minister Creed outlined: “Since that time, a total of €1.63 billion has now been paid out under a range of schemes operated by my department”.